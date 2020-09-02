South Africa: Tsineng Rapist Sentenced to 22 Years Imprisonment

press release

Brig Nicky Mills, the Provincial Head of FCS in the Northern Cape welcomed the 22 years imprisonment sentence handed down in the Kuruman Regional court to Kabelo Kaotsane (34) on 01 September 2020.

On 16 December 2016 at 16:00 the then 15-year-old female victim from Slough Village, Loopeng in Tsineng went with friends to the suspect's home for a haircut.

The friends then left and the victim told them that the suspect will accompany her home. The suspect then cut the victim's hair and he suddenly strangled her, forcefully threw her on the bed undressed and raped her in his home.

The victim managed to escape after the suspect fell asleep and reported the matter.

The suspect was arrested on the same day and he made his first appearance in the Mothibistad Magistrate's Court.

On 01 September 2020, the accused Kabelo Kaotsane (34) was sentenced in the Kuruman Regional court to twenty two (22) years direct imprisonment.

He was further declared unfit to possess a firearm and his name was registered in the Sexual Offences Register.

The Commander of Kuruman FCS Unit, Captain Caren Nel commended Warrant Officer Tebogo Nowalaza (in photo) for his meticulous investigation of the case.