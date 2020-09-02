South Africa: Search Launched for Missing Person in Danielskuil

2 September 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The SAPS in Danielskuil is requesting the public's assistance in the search for Patrick Hulley (62). Hulley reportedly left his home in Owendale, Danielskuil, on 31 August 2020 at about 7am and was en-route to Postmasburg. He was apparently last spotted in Barkly West at Kalahari Tops and never reached his destination in Postmasburg.

He was dressed in a blue overall pants and orange and blue shirt, with safety reflectors. He was travelling in a white Mazda BT50 Double Cab with registration B 769 AYJ. Anyone with information on his wehereabouts can call Detective Warrant Officer Riaan Kock 082 495 4681 or Crime Stop on 0860010111. The investigation continues.

Read the original article on SAPS.

