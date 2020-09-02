South Africa: Alleged Fraudster Appeared in Court for Alleged Fraud

2 September 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

KwaZulu-Natal — Mandisa Somhlaba (34) briefly appeared in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Monday for alleged internet related fraud.

It is alleged that Somhlaba was an IT Specialist for a company that was providing computer assistance to one of the major insurance companies in Durban. During 01 April 2014 to 20 April 2015 he allegedly downloaded personal information of the clients including their bank details and unlawfully passed it to his accomplices.

Deductions of R253.00 were misappropriated from the clients' bank accounts every month. The insurance company had to repay their clients and suffered a total loss of R1.9 million. The case was postponed to 30 September 2020 pending further investigations.

