South Africa: Premier Sisi Ntombela Appoints Sello Pietersen As Free State Spokesperson

press release

The Premier of the Free State, Sisi Ntombela, has appointed Sello Pietersen as her new Media Liaison Officer (Spokesperson). Formerly employed at the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Pietersen assumed his responsibilities on 18 August, 2020.

Pietersen assumes the position which had been vacant since January 2020, following the departure of Tiisetso Makhele to the Department of Economic, Small Business Development, Tourism, and Environmental Affairs (DESTEA).

All media inquiries related to Premier Ntombela, should henceforth be directed to Pietersen, who is available on 072 682 0202, and via email on sello.pietersen@gmail.com. Media enquires related to the Office of the Premier as a department, should continue to be directed to Setjhaba K. Maphalla.

The Office of the Premier, and the Free State Provincial Government in general, wishes Pietersen well in his new responsibilities.