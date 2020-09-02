South Africa: Police Launch a Manhunt for Alleged Murder Suspect of a 36-Year Old Women

press release

The police at Middelburg SAPS has launched a manhunt for the suspect responsible for the brutal murder of a 36-year- old women on 30 August 2020 at about 01:00, at Kwanonzame location in Middelberg, Eastern Cape.

The police were alerted by community members about the incident and on arrival, they found the lifeless body of the women, in the street with a multiple stab wounds to the upper chest.

The K9 Unit at Middelburg immediately launched a manhunt for the suspect. With information received from a source, the 25-year-old suspect was traced and apprehended on Tuesday, 01 September 2020, on a farm in the District.

The suspect will appear before the Middelburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday, 03 September 2020, on charges relating to murder.

The Zone Commander of Chris Hani South: Cradock District, Colonel Ruth Slater, has strongly condemned this horrendous act which marked the closing of Women's Month. She also instructed that no stone should be left unturned to ensure a successful prosecution.