South Africa: Eastern Cape Government Employees Do More Business With the State During Pandemic While Nehawu Renews Commitment to Strike

2 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Christi Nortier

On Tuesday, it came to light that there has been a massive jump in the number of government employees in the Eastern Cape doing business with the state during the Covid-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, Nehawu has reiterated its plan to strike if its demands are not met. In Zimbabwe, a jailed investigative journalist shows symptoms of Covid-19.

Scroll through the gallery below to view the latest Covid-19 numbers available on 1 September at the district level. All maps are sourced from provincial health departments. Mpumalanga, the Eastern Cape, the Free State and Limpopo did not provide an update by the time of publishing:

There has been a 20-fold increase in the number of government employees in the Eastern Cape doing business with the state during the Covid-19 pandemic when compared with the previous financial year. The number shot up from 29 in the 2019/2020 financial year to 565 during the pandemic.

Premier Oscar Mabuyane has promised action against "potentially conflicted officials" and said the business transactions went from R4.4-million in the fourth quarter of 2019/2020 financial year to R46.9-million in the first quarter of the current financial year. As Estelle Ellis writes, the...

