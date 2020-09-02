South Africa: Two Male Suspects Arrested for Robbery in Upington

press release

The police in Upington arrested two male suspects on Tuesday, 01 September 2020 for robbery. The complainant was allegedly robbed of cash by the suspects who lured him to Upington to purchase sheep. The suspects later attacked him, claiming to be police officials and threatened to arrest him. They then got away with R200 000.00 cash in a silver BMW and white Polo.

The police were on the lookout for the suspects. Upon spotting the vehicle in Paballelo, fitting the description circulated, the two suspects were subsequently apprehended. Three cellphones and an undisclosed amount of cash were confiscated for further investigation and the two suspects aged 35 and 36 will appear in court soon.

The members were commended by the management of Upington SAPS for their vigilance and swift response.