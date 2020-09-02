Tunisia: Tanit Car-Ferry's Tunis-Genoa-Tunis Crossing Cancelled (CTN)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tanit car-ferry's crossing Tunis-Geneo-Tunis, scheduled for September 6-8, will be cancelled, the Tunisian Shipping Company (French: CTN) announced on Wednesday.

Travellers who booked their tickets for September 6 crossing could board on the Carthage ferry to Genoa port on September 3, the CTN said in a press release.

For those who booked the September 7 Genoa-Tunis crossing, they could change their tickets free of charge on one of the crossings (Marseille-Genoa) scheduled from September 2 to 12.