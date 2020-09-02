Namibia: State House Guard Faces Assault Case

A POLICE officer stationed at State House has been accused of assaulting a member of the public at the presidential residence.

The officer allegedly 'punished' Eugine Goagoseb (30), ordering him to do several push-ups while being whipped, for driving without a licence.

Goagoseb opened a case of assault against the police officer, which national police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi confirmed yesterday.

The officer in question has been identified and an internal process has been initiated, she said.

Goagoseb, who is a shuttle driver in Windhoek, says he went to State House to collect his vehicle licence disc on Monday, which was confiscated by the police at Otjomuise earlier that day.

He says the licence disc was confiscated because he failed to stop at a stop sign and could not produce his driver's licence.

The incident reportedly took place at around 07h00 in Khomasdal.

Goagoseb says he was in a rush as he was taking people to work and they were late.

He says he was stopped by an officer in a police van, asked for his driver's licence, and reprimanded for driving recklessly.

"I did not have my licence with me. I had left it at home. The police took my licence disc and told me to collect it at State House. I went to get my driver's licence and then went to State House to get my disc," he says.

Goagoseb says he arrived at the gates of State House at around 08h45 on Monday.

"They [guards] called the officer who took my disc, who came through the gate in another car. He said what I did was wrong. I admitted it and apologised in front of two other officers," he says.

The officers then spoke to him in Oshiwambo, upon which he told them he did not understand their lanuage, he says.

"One of the two officers told me he would teach me Oshiwambo, took me into the guard office at the gate, brought concrete bricks and threw them on the ground. He told me to put my hands on the bricks and do some push-ups," Goagoseb says.

He did so for about five minutes, but could not keep up as he was in pain, he says.

"He [the police officer], went to get a white electric cable and started whipping me on my back and buttocks. When he hit me the first time, I stood up and asked him why he was beating me instead of taking me to a police station to get a ticket.

"I tried to walk out, but he blocked the door and demanded that I finish the push-ups. He continued to whip me [with the cord]. I did not say anything any more, because I was scared. I struggled to do push-ups for another five minutes on my fists. At the time, he was enjoying his coffee while watching me.

"Finally, he told me to stop and told me that I have learnt Oshiwambo," he says.

Goagoseb says he was then told to run, which he refused to do.

He was, however, given his licence disc.

Presidential spokesperson Alferdo Hengari said he was not aware of the incident, adding he would have a word with State House's chief of security.

Shikwambi yesterday said if found guilty, the officer in question "will face the full wrath of the law".

"The police have always encouraged members of the public to report such unbecoming behaviour so that cases can be investigated," she said.