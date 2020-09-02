Namibia: Keetmans Resident Accuses MTC of Idea Theft

2 September 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Luqman Cloete

KEETMANSHOOP resident Willem Gert Eiman is demanding N$3 million from Mobile Telecommunication Company (MTC) for allegedly using his idea to use more than one Aweh product simultaneously.

Eiman claims in a letter dated 28 July that his lawyers, Probart & Verdoes, wrote to the telecommunications company that he had proposed the idea to MTC around 26 April 2017.

This proposal, the letter states, would have entailed that at the expiry of one Aweh product, the purchase of another Aweh product would automatically occur.

MTC public relations officer John Ekongo, according to Eiman, confirmed on 19 January 2019 that his proposal to use two Aweh products simultaneously was invaluable and highly appreciated.

He charged that MTC, however, introduced his idea without giving him the necessary acknowledgement and credit.

"Naturally our client seeks to be remunerated for the use of his idea by your offices and herewith demands payment in the sum of N$3 000 000," Eiman's lawyers wrote to MTC.

The lawyers further demanded that this amount be deposited into their trust account within 30 days of MTC receiving their letter of demand.

Eiman yesterday said MTC had not responded to his demand, and vowed to continue legal action against the company until the end.

"Their [MTC's] silence is a sign of guilt," he remarked.

Attempts to get comment from MTC proved futile as Ekongo did not respond to questions emailed to him last Thursday.

