Namibia: Old Mutual Group Records N$5,6 Billion Half-Year Loss

SOUTH Africa's insurance conglomerate Old Mutual Limited yesterday announced the first six months ending June 2020 has yielded a loss.

This has also led to no interim dividends to be declared and paid out for the six-month period.

The company has recorded a loss of N$5,6 billion compared to the N$5,8 billion profit realised last year.

This loss as attributable to equity holders has led to a basic loss per share of 128,5 cents, while headline earnings per share were positive at 96,3 cents per share.

Last year basic earnings per share clocked in at a positive 127,3 cents per share in the same period, while headline earnings were at 128,1 cents per share.

Announcing the results, chief executive officer Iain Williamson said with the level of uncertainty Covid-19 has brought it is difficult to tell what to expect in the next 12 months.

"However, we believe we have taken sufficient action to provide for the impact of the pandemic in the short term. We will continue to closely monitor the situation and make further provisions if necessary," he said.

Williamson said although the pandemic adversely affected earnings in the first half of the year, the company still has sufficient levels of liquidity and its regulated subsidiaries are still in strong solvency positions.

"We have performed stress tests to assess our liquidity and solvency positions under various recovery scenarios. In all scenarios our liquidity levels remain positive and our solvency ratio remains within our target range," he said.

The CEO said due to the significant level of uncertainty in the current environment deferring the dividend is the sensible thing to do.

"We believe this is necessary ... and we will revisit this decision for the full-year dividend declaration when we have more clarity on the shape of possible economic recovery scenarios," he said.

Last year's interim dividends were at 45 cents per share.

For the overall group, the company said the increased levels of forecast risk and observed variability in possible recovery scenarios have made it increasingly difficult to provide guidance around the achievement of previously disclosed medium-term targets.

"Further guidance on expected outcomes for the full year will follow once we have greater certainty on the expected impacts of Covid-19 in the second half of the year," the results statement read.

Full results are available on the group's website.

Email: [email protected] | Twitter: @Lasarus_A