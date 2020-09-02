Tunisia: Conect Supports Mechichi's Economic Bailout Programme

Tunis/Tunisia — The Confederation of Tunisian Citizen Enterprises (CONECT), on Wednesday, expressed support for Mechichi's "government of action."

CONECT said it is willing to embrace the rescue programme, the main lines of which were presented at Tuesday's plenary session.

The confederation called to organise a national rescue business conference that should bring about a new social contract and a political and social truce mentioned by the PM in his speech to parliament.

CONECT will join the national effort to save the economy and enable businesses to fulfil their social role.

Stopping the bleeding and fostering economic recovery necessarily involves cleaning up the social climate and restoring work value.

We need to protect businesses and guarantee the resumption of domestic and foreign investment, the confederation pointed out.