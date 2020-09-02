Tunisia: Gabès-Covid-19 - Number of Deaths Reaches 11

2 September 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Native to El Hamma, a 75-year-old woman, suffering from COVID-19 and chronic diseases, died Tuesday.

Thus the number of deaths related to COVID-19 in the governorate of Gabes rose to 11 people all from El Hamma and El Hamma Ouest.

In a statement Wednesday to TAP, Head of health programmes at the regional health directorate of Gabes, Souad Yahaoui said that 11 more cases of local infection have been recorded in the region.

These cases are distributed as follows: 3 cases in Oudhref, 4 in Ghannouch, 2 in El Hamma and one each in Mareth and Gabes Sud.

The number of infected people of COVID-19 reached 841 cases in the governorate of Gabes including 739 in El Hamma and El Hamma Ouest, 29 in Gabes Sud and 24 in Gabes City.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Land Grab Leaves Hundreds of Families Destitute In Zimbabwe
New DR Congo President Tshisekedi Moving to Act on Security

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.