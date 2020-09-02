Tunisia: Gabès-Covid-19 - Number of Deaths Reaches 11

Tunis/Tunisia — Native to El Hamma, a 75-year-old woman, suffering from COVID-19 and chronic diseases, died Tuesday.

Thus the number of deaths related to COVID-19 in the governorate of Gabes rose to 11 people all from El Hamma and El Hamma Ouest.

In a statement Wednesday to TAP, Head of health programmes at the regional health directorate of Gabes, Souad Yahaoui said that 11 more cases of local infection have been recorded in the region.

These cases are distributed as follows: 3 cases in Oudhref, 4 in Ghannouch, 2 in El Hamma and one each in Mareth and Gabes Sud.

The number of infected people of COVID-19 reached 841 cases in the governorate of Gabes including 739 in El Hamma and El Hamma Ouest, 29 in Gabes Sud and 24 in Gabes City.