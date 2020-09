Tunis/Tunisia — Acting Resident Coordinator of the United Nations System in Tunisia Yves Souteyrand, on Wednesday, offered, on behalf of the organisation, his congratulations and best wishes for success to Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi and members of his team after the vote of confidence won on September 2.

In a brief statement, the UN System in Tunisia reaffirmed its commitment to continue supporting Tunisia to implement the 2030 Agenda.