Tunisia: Abbou Says Has Not Faced Any 'Political Pressure'

2 September 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of State to the Prime Minister in charge of Public Service, Governance and Fight against Corruption in the caretaker government Mohamed Abbou said he had not faced "any political pressure" during his term, adding that his department opened "highly important files."

Speaking at a press conference held Wednesday in Tunis, Abbou accused some members of the ruling coalition of seeking to bring down the government since its installation. News about attempts to bring down the government on corruption grounds are "not true" and baseless.

"What is taking place today in Tunisia is the result of the choices made by the Tunisian people who believe in rumours," he indicated.

He underlined that his government believes in the law only. It had not faced any political pressure or worked to serve the interests of any political parties, he affirmed adding "That is why, it was brought down.

Leader of the Democratic Current (Attayar) Mohammed Abbou said that he resigned from his party and quit politics once for all.

"I no longer wish to assume any political responsibility. I am no longer confident I could make a change. Making change happen is harder than I expected," he added.

Abbou was one of the founders of the Democratic Current in May 2013.

He was elected secretary-general during the party's first convention in March 2016 and re-elected during the second convention (April 2019). He ran for the 2019 presidential election and collected 3.63% of the votes cast.

