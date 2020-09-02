Liberia: Over 30 District Health Officers Undergo Data Use Training in Sinoe

Greenville — More than 30 District Health Officers in Sinoe County have completed a two-day Data Training Exercise as part of government's efforts to meet increased demand for Data Collectors across the country.

The training exercise, according to Lead Facilitator, Sasay Kpadah, is government's way of increasing the number of data collection at health facilities across the country.

"The Ministry of Health has noticed that as a result of the lack of adequate basic training skills, there is information in the reporting system that is yet to be used. So this training will help to brighten the minds and speed up the reporting exercise at all health facilities or centers across the country," Kpadah explained.

Making special remarks at the workshop, participants lauded the Government through the Ministry of Health in partnership with the Sinoe County Health Team for organizing the training, describing it as educative and rewarding.

Abu Bayor, a health worker, who benefited from the training, said participants remain committed to putting into practice the instructions that were given them. He also called on the public to make the clinics and hospitals their friend in order to keep safe.

Meanwhile, the Sinoe County Health Team through the County Health Officer (CHO), Jonathan Flomo, thanked the Government and the MOH for the initiative and urged beneficiaries to take advantage lessons learned.

Flomo expressed concern about challenges being faced by the health team amidst the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

"We have been having serious constraints since the outbreak of the virus, like the lack of technical logistical support to enhance our daily operations which still remain a major challenge, on the issue of the virus; we have been crying for support from both central government and county stakeholders," Flomo explained.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Sinoe CHO is concerned over the lack of fuel to run the hospital ambulance service and generator as well as the lack of stationery and drugs, among other things.

Flomo indicated that health workers have been doing their best, but added that in order to improve their many services there is a need for the Government to intervene by addressing some of the constraints they are experiencing.

Speaking on the current state of the Coronavirus pandemic, Flomo added that though the number of cases is on the decrease, however, it is still important for community dwellers to follow all preventative measures to be on the safe side.