West Africa: Liberian Mission Regrets Death of Military Official At Ecowas Commission

2 September 2020
Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The Embassy of Liberia near Abuja, Nigeria, has announced with profound regrets the death of Lieutenant Colonel Oyango Kole.

A release from the Liberian Embassy in Abuja says Lieutenant Colonel Kole passed on Saturday, August 22, in Abuja, Nigeria.

A hardworking, patriotic and gallant soldier of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL), Lt. Col. Kole was seconded to the ECOWAS Commission by Liberia's Ministry of Defense in 2018.

Prior to this death, he served as Program Officer in charge of Personnel and Logistics at the Peace Support Operations Division in the Department of Political Affairs, Peace and Security of the ECOWAS Commission.

In a communication addressed to Ambassador Dr. Al-Hassan Conteh, the ECOWAS Commission disclosed that Lt. Col. Kole served the Commission with "dedication, unalloyed loyalty and patriotism to ECOWAS and his Member State, the Republic of Liberia."

The ECOWAS Commission also informed the Ambassador that it was in contact with the late Lt. Col. Kole's family and was making the necessary arrangements for the evacuation of his remains for funeral in Liberia, the release concluded.

