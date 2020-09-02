Liberia: Limpac Donates Office Supplies to Legislative Budget Office

2 September 2020
Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The Liberia Microeconomic Policy Center (LIMPAC) a policy think-tank and capacity- building Center within the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, has presented a consignment of assorted office supplies to the Legislative Budget Office (LBO), the technical policy analysis department at the National Legislature.

Presenting the items on Tuesday at the National Legislature in Monrovia, the Chairperson of the LIMPAC Board of Management Mr. Del Francis Wreh said the purpose of the donation is to strengthen the capacity and understanding of the staff of the LBO about policy analysis on critical developmental reforms, including the formulation and performance analysis of the national budget to support their recommendations to members of the Liberian Legislature for decision-making and strengthening of the overall public management reforms across government.

"Today, we are very delighted and we want to commence this initiative, which is a collaboration between the Liberia Microeconomic Policy Analysis Center, LIMPAC, and the Legislative Budget Office (LBO) which is the technical policy analysis arm at the National Legislature indecisions-making and strengthening the overall public management reform across Government," Wreh said.

The items presented are computers, printers, photocopiers, power point projectors, Internet modems, office furniture and others office-related materials.

Receiving the donation, LBO acting Director, Othello S. Tarbah, paid special tribute to the former LBO boss, the late Julius Caesar, who died this year for building the LBO into a reputable organ of the National Legislature.

He also extolled the Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Mr. Samuel D. Tweah, describing him as "a man of high professional standards and a respectable public financial management Practitioner who has taken Liberia's public financial management endeavours to higher heights.

The LBO acting Director noted that the logistics came at the time the LBO is analysing the Draft FY2020 /2021 national budget for passage by the Legislature.

"These items arrived on time and will expedite critical analyses, recommendations, and decisions on the passage of the proposed budget now being considered by the Legislature," Tarbah said.

He also called on the fiscal authorities of government for continued constructive engagement at all levels of the budget process.

