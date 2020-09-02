Algeria: Referendum On Constitution On 1 November, New Era in History of Algeria

ALGIERS-Speaker of the People's National Assembly (Lower House) Slimane Chenine said Wednesday that November 1 of this year, the date on which the referendum on the Constitution will be held, "will be the proclamation of a new era and the end of the monopolization of office and wealth."

The Lower House "is a constitutional partner in the development of general policies, building the rule of law, promoting democratic action and strengthening the stability of the state."

As national representatives of the people, "we are working to contribute to the building of the New Republic, through active and fruitful participation in the referendum on the draft constitutional revision," said Chenine.

He also praised the role of magistrates who "have taken, in a short period of time, a significant step towards the independence of the judiciary and respect for the rule of law," he said.