Nigeria: MKO Abiola's House Attacked By Armed Robbers

2 September 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Adejumo Kabir

The family of the late politician, Moshood Abiola, have narrated how they were attacked by some gun-wielding armed robbers on Wednesday, at their Ikeja home in Lagos.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the armed robbers attacked the house, on Wednesday, and went away with property "worth millions of naira". The incident occurred around 4 a.m.

Speaking on behalf of the family, one of the children of late businessman, Tundun Abiola, in a statement said the family members were subjected to emotional torture by the armed robbers.

"The hoodlums subjected the family to extreme emotional torture and harassment and stole cash and other valuable items belonging to the family. The police have since been informed. The crime is being investigated," part of the statement read.

"We are consoled by the fact that no life was lost in this unfortunate and frightening incident.

"We give glory to Almighty Allah and we thank friends and family members across the world who have called and sent messages of support and solidarity," the statement said.

This newspaper also gathered that the Lagos State police commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu, has visited the family.

Mr Abiola, a business mogul cum politician, contested for the presidency in 1993.

The election results were annulled by military dictator, Ibrahim Babangida, even when it was certain that Mr Abiola had won the polls.

He was awarded the national honour of GCFR posthumously on June 6, 2018, by President Muhammadu Buhari who also changed democracy day to June 12 in honour of the deceased.

