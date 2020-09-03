Nigeria: T.B. Joshua to Messi - Don't Leave Barcelona With Bitterness

2 September 2020
Founder of The Synagogue, Church of All Nations, Temitope Joshua, aka, TB Joshua, Wednesday advised Barcelona forward Lionel Messi, not to leave the club angrily.

Recall that the 33-year-old had submitted a transfer request to the club asking the club to allow him activate a clause in his contract that will allow him to leave on a free transfer this summer, with his deal currently set to expire at the end of next season.

Reacting, the club maintains the clause expired in June, saying that Messi remains under contract until the end of the 2021 season.

Messi since then has been angry with the club.

Commenting on the issue, TB Joshua via his official Instagram handle said: "It is not good advice for Messi to leave Barcelona bitter and offended. It is impossible to establish a healthy relationship with a person who left a previous relationship bitter and offended. This is my candid advice to Lionel Messi. History is our boss."

See his write-up below:

"It is not good advice for @leomessi to leave Barcelona bitter and offended. It is impossible to establish a healthy relationship with a person who left a previous relationship bitter and offended. This is my candid advice to Lionel Messi. History is our boss." «No es un buen consejo para @leomessi dejar el @fcbarcelona amargado y ofendido. Es imposible establecer una relación sana con alguien que dejó una relación anterior amargado y ofendido. Este es mi sincero consejo para Lionel Messi. La historia es nuestro jefe». #messi #tbjoshua #barcelona #scoan #emmanueltv

A post shared by T.B. Joshua (@tbjoshua) on Sep 2, 2020 at 7:05am PDT

