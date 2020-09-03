Nigeria: Buhari Approves November 1 As National Youth Day - Minister

2 September 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ajala Samuel Akindele

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved November 1 every year to commemorate the National Youth Day, a federal minister has said.

Sunday Dare, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, in a statement on Twitter, said the national day will be celebrated to draw attention and find solutions to the issues that affect the youth.

"Today, President Buhari in Council approved November 1st every year as the National Youth Day to celebrate, draw attention to and find solutions to the issues that affect the Youth. Mr. President as again demonstrated his commitment to supporting youth focused policies. Thank You," the released read.

This newspaper earlier reported, how Mr Buhari approved the establishment of a N75 billion Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) for three years following a memo presented by the minister.

In a statement released then by Mr Dare, he said, "The NYIF is to serve as a sort of Youth Bank that will fund and support the innovative ideas, skills, talents and enterprise of the Nigerian youth."

The ministry also set up a focal group to help manage the utilisation of the newly-approved fund.

The focal group is an assemblage of youth leaders and groups from diverse fields, entrepreneurial experts and individuals with youth development and finance experience.

The group is entrusted with processing concerned parties' views and inputs about the Fund and making the same available to the NYIF's Technical Committee.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

