Nigeria: 15 Die As Flood Displaces 5,254 Persons in Sokoto

2 September 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abubakar Auwal

Sokoto — Fifteen people have been confirmed dead as flood ravaged several communities in six local government areas of Sokoto state.

The local government areas are Goronyo, Rabah, Sokoto-North, Wamakko, Silame and Binji.

A report obtained from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Sokoto zonal office by Daily Trust revealed that over 27,000 people have been affected by the disaster.

According to the report, 5,254 persons were displaced while 15 people had lost their lives to the ravaging flood .

Another 12 persons were said to have sustained various degrees of injuries as a result of collapsed buildings.

Daily Trust also learnt that about 20,000 hectares of farmlands were submerged, destroying crops worth millions of Naira.

The spokesman, of the agency, Aliyu Muhammad told Daily that they had since assessed the situation and submitted the report to their national headquarters.

"We hope to provide them with relief materials soonest," he said

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Germany's Colonial Past in Africa Catches Up With It
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Guinean Opposition Vows Protests As President Goes for Third Term

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.