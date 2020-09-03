Nigeria: 15 Die As Flood Displaces 5,254 Persons in Sokoto

Sokoto — Fifteen people have been confirmed dead as flood ravaged several communities in six local government areas of Sokoto state.

The local government areas are Goronyo, Rabah, Sokoto-North, Wamakko, Silame and Binji.

A report obtained from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Sokoto zonal office by Daily Trust revealed that over 27,000 people have been affected by the disaster.

According to the report, 5,254 persons were displaced while 15 people had lost their lives to the ravaging flood .

Another 12 persons were said to have sustained various degrees of injuries as a result of collapsed buildings.

Daily Trust also learnt that about 20,000 hectares of farmlands were submerged, destroying crops worth millions of Naira.

The spokesman, of the agency, Aliyu Muhammad told Daily that they had since assessed the situation and submitted the report to their national headquarters.

"We hope to provide them with relief materials soonest," he said