Kenya: School Not a Problem as Omala Sets Golden Boot Target With Gor

Nairobi — Gor Mahia's new signing Benson Omala will weigh up his options when the new school calendar is released to know how he will juggle between his education and playing for the record Kenyan Premier League champions.

Omala, a form four student at Kisumu Day High School signed a five-year contract with the reigning league champions, moving from cash-strapped Kisumu side Western Stima.

The forward who shone to the limelight with his goal-scoring prowess at Stima says he will decide how to handle both depending on the return-to-school protocols Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha will unveil.

He was due to do his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams at the end of the year, but the stoppages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has made this impossible.

Welcome Benson Omalla #Sirkal l https://t.co/Hc8koPGJrr pic.twitter.com/PmpGEjIAg5- GOR MAHIA FC (@OfficialGMFC) September 1, 2020

At Stima, it was easier for him to juggle both as the team's training ground, the Moi Stadium in Kisumu, was just across from his school.

Meanwhile, the 17-year old who became the youngest ever player to clinch the LG/Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) player of the month award in December has set his sights on clinching the Golden Boot in the new season.

"Last season I was gunning for the golden boot but COVID-19 happened and spoilt everything. But for the new season, I want to start where I finished off last season and I know I will achieve my goals and become the top scorer," Omala who scored eight goals for Stima last season stated, speaking after his unveiling.

He added; "There is no pressure playing for Gor. I played against them last season and scored but now, I want to start scoring for them. So there's absolutely no pressure."

Omala who is a product of the Chapa Dimba na Safaricom Youth Tournament says he is delighted joining the record champions and he believes he is linking up with a title winning outfit, a move that will elevate him as a player.

"I feel happy to move from Western Stima to Gor Mahia. Gor is a big team in Kenya and many players would want to play here. I want to thank the chairman and the coaches for giving me the chance because many young players want to be here. I want to do my best on the pitch and score goals,"

"Scoring goals is in my blood and Gor fans should expect more from me," a confident Omala further outlined.

Since the exit of Meddie Kagere and Jacques Tuyisenge, Gor have struggled to find an out and out top marksman but with the arrival of the young Omala, they can dream of another top scoring asset.