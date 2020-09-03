Zimbabwe: Latest - Journalist Hopewell Chin'ono Freed On $10 000 Bail

Journalist Hopewell Chin'ono, left, and Jacob Ngarivhume after being released from prison.

TOP journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has finally been freed on $10 000 bail after spending nearly a month and a half in remand prison.

This follows an appeal he had lodged with the High Court after several failed attempts to secure his freedom.

"The appeal be and is hereby granted. The reasons given by the magistrate in denying him bail are hereby set aside," ruled High Court judge Tawanda Chitapi Wednesday.

Chin'ono, who faces violence incitement charges, was ordered to surrender his passport and title deeds to his Chisipite home with court authorities.

He was also ordered to continue residing at his last given address and to report physically to the police three times a week.

His freedom follows Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume's freeing on bail by the court on the same day.

The two were both arrested separately on 20 July this year accused of inciting citizens to revolt against government during the tense period leading up to the foiled July 31 anti-government protests.