Rwanda: Graffiti Art Sprouting Up Along Kigali Streets Explained

If you live in Kigali and happen to go past places like Remera SARL Motors market or at Kimisagara market, you will probably see street lined with graffiti carrying different messages on Covid-19.

Graffiti is relatively new type of art in Rwanda.

The graffiti paintings which have been splashed on walls are the work of Rwandan artists who have put their efforts together to make their contribution towards raising awareness on the global pandemic, which has so far been diagnosed in over 4,000 Rwandans.

At least 16 people have so far succumbed to the virus in Rwanda.

During the months of June, July, and August, a total of 14 artists came together through a project designed to ensure artists create site-specific artworks that present different responses to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Coordinated by Kurema, Kureba, Kwiga, a Rwandan social-enterprise focused on using street-arts and art-actions to engage civil society in creating positive social change, artists submitted conceptual proposals for the development of transformative public artwork responding to Covid-19, providing creative approaches to public connectedness and awareness.

The artworks reflect on topics such as public health and safety messages, celebrating dimensions of vibrancy of communities, with themes of hope and resilience and reflections on our global experiences and the world we want to emerge from this period, according to the organisers.

In an interview with Judith Kaine, Founder and Director, Kurema, Kureba, Kwiga, told The New Times that the act was voluntary but was also aiming at involving artists into the fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

"Artists proposed different projects and the 14 best were selected and facilitated to implement them," she explained.

She added that the organisation is enthusiastic to support local artists and this is one project among others in the pipeline.

The organisation has recently launched a new initiative, KomezArt, a web platform that is the meeting point between art enthusiasts and artists both locally and in the diaspora.

The graffiti works are scattered in different public spots in Kigali including Gikondo, Rwampara, Nkoto Market, Kimisagara Market, Cyahafi Preschool, SARL Motors wall, Remera Taxi Park, Rugando Market, among others.

Kurema Kureba Kwiga organisation partnered with Rwanda Biomedical Center in implementation of the project.