Rwanda: Volleyball - Kirehe Players Petition Club Over Eight-Month Salary Arrears

3 September 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

The players for national volleyball league side Kirehe have reportedly gone eight months without pay.

This publication also understands that coaching staff are owed salary arrears for 12 months.

The players, who preferred anonymity because they are not supposed to take the issue to the media, decry that they have for long been claiming for their unpaid salaries - all in vain.

"We have not been paid since January," one player told Times Sport on Wednesday. "This has really disrupted our livelihoods, the club has to respect our contracts."

Kirehe, winners of the 2017 Carre d'As title, receive Rwf20 million every year as a sponsorship package from Kirehe District.

Speaking to this publication, Gerrard Muzungu, the Mayor of Kirehe District, said that he was aware of the financial issues at the club but he was not in position to comment about it.

"This are internal issues within the club, so it's not my position to comment about it. We offer sponsorship but we are not involved in the day-to-day running of the team."

Meanwhile, the local volleyball governing body (FRVB) is yet to decide whether the 2019/20 season will be completed or nulled following the recent upsurge in Covid-19 cases.

It was initially due to resume this month.

Read the original article on New Times.

