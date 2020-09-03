Rwanda: Covid-19 - Rwanda Registers Another Death, 76 New Cases

2 September 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Lavie Mutanganshuro

A 71 year-old Rwandan on Wednesday, September 2, succumbed to Covid-19, raising the tally of those who have succumbed to the pandemic to 17 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

According to the Ministry of Health, the deceased passed away in Rusizi district, Western Province.

On the same day, the country reported 76 new Covid-19 cases and 27 recoveries.

Of the new cases, 47 were confirmed among contacts of confirmed cases in Kigali, while other 21 cases were reported among high risk groups in Rusizi.

For the last couple of weeks, Kigali has been the leading hotspot of Covid-19 country-wide, with workers in the currently closed Nyarugenge and Nyabugogo markets and their contacts being among high risk groups.

Also, according to the update, Gisagara district reported four new Covid-19 cases, while Rubavu and Huye districts confirmed three positive cases and one case respectively.

Wednesday's results were obtained from 5,792 sample tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

In total, Rwanda has so far carried out 421,121 tests and the plan in place is to continue scaling up testing capabilities in the country so as to know the prevalence of the pandemic in different parts of the country and act accordingly.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic in Rwanda, the country has confirmed 4,218 Covid-19 cases of whom 2,071 have already recovered.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Germany's Colonial Past in Africa Catches Up With It
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Guinean Opposition Vows Protests As President Goes for Third Term

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.