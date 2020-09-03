Rwanda: Basketball - Mwinuka Named National Men's Assistant Coach

Henry Mwinuka has been appointed as assistant coach of the men's senior national basketball team, replacing Maxime Mwiseneza who had been in the position since 2017.

Désiré Mugwiza, president of the Rwanda Basketball Federation (Ferwaba) confirmed the development to Times Sport on Wednesday.

The changes in the team's technical staff is widely seen as a strategic move - considering Mwinuka's vast experience - as the country steps up preparations to host qualifiers for the 2021 African Basketball Championships (AfroBasket) in November.

The Tanzania-born tactician won three league titles in four seasons with Patriots before crossing to archrivals Rwanda Energy Group last November.

"Henry (Mwinuka) is now the team's assistant coach until the Afrobasket in August 2021. His winning mentality and experience in local basketball is a great boost," said Mugwiza.

Serbian Vladimir Bosniak remains the head coach, with Aime Karim Nkusi also staying on as the second assistant coach.

Rwanda will not only host Group D qualifiers, but the country has also won the bid to host the AfroBasket finals tournament, scheduled for August 17-29, 2021 at Kigali Arena.

Mwinuka also previously served as assistant coach of the Tanzania national basketball team from 2009 to 2010.