Nigeria/Tunisia: Super Eagles to Play Friendlies Against Côte d'Ivoire, Tunisia

For the first time in almost a year, Super Eagles will be in action as the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) yesterday announced two friendly encounters slated for October.

In a chain of tweets, the NFF President, Amaju Melvin Pinnick, announced that the Super Eagles will play against former two-time African champions, Cote d'Ivoire on 9 October and then another one against the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations winners, Tunisia four days later.

Both matches will be played in Austria and will most likely feature only Europe-based players on account of global protocols on Covid-19 control.

The match against Cote d'Ivoire will be Super Eagles first since the 4-2 away defeat of Lesotho on 17 November last year.

Both teams last met in the quarterfinals of the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in Rustenburg, South Africa. Nigeria were surprised 2-1 winners to progress to the semifinals.