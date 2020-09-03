Nigeria: Labour Gives Abiodun 14-Day Ultimatum, Threatens Strike

3 September 2020
This Day (Lagos)

The organised labour in Ogun State yesterday gave the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, a 14-day ultimatum over non-payment of the negotiated new minimum wage.

Rising from an emergency meeting at the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) state secretariat, Abeokuta, the labour leaders, threatened industrial action if the governor failed to pay and address other issues within the ultimatum period.

This was contained in a letter addressed to the governor titled, "Declaration of Trade Dispute," jointly signed on September 2 by the state Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Bankole Emmanuel; the Vice Chairman of Trade Union Congress (TUC), Akeem Lasisi; the Chairman and the Secretary of Joint Negotiation Council, Folorunso Olarewaju and Adebiyi Olusegun respectively

The statement reads in part, "We hold the believe that the state government has no clear cut roadmap for solving any issue (s) or matter (s) that bother (s) on its personne welfare.

"We therefore request of the state government to, without further delay, set the machinery in motion to address all of the items within 14 days from the date above failing which the State Organised Labour will call out its members for full industrial action."

In his reaction, the Special Adviser to the governor on Public Communications, Remmy Hazzan expressed the government's commitment to pay the minimum wage.

