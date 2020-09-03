South Africa: UIF Bosses Suspended As Auditor-General Details Covid-19 Relief Chaos

analysis

Four top officials at the Unemployment Insurance Fund have been suspended after the auditor-general found the UIF made overpayments and underpayments worth hundreds of millions of rand and had paid minors, the deceased and prisoners during the Covid-19 crisis.

The Department of Employment and Labour has suspended top Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) officials after the auditor-general found that a lack of financial controls led to widespread failures in Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) payments.

Labour and Employment Minister Thulas Nxesi announced that UIF Commissioner Teboho Maruping, along with the UIF's chief financial officer, chief operating officer and head of supply chain management had been suspended on Wednesday.

"These moves allow for the SIU to conclude its forensic investigation, completely unfettered," he said.

The UIF had to process an unprecedented number of claims under the Ters benefit, aimed at assisting employees who were temporarily unemployed during the Covid-19 lockdown. Nxesi said a total of R41.6-billion had been disbursed in 9.5 million payments.

In his report on the government's socio-economic initiatives meant to offset the impact of Covid-19, Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu audited Ters claims made in April and May, amounting to R28-billion. His findings point to a staggering lack of verification and...