South Africa: Eskom Confirms Load Shedding to Stay for About Two Years, Looks to 25 Percent Tariff Hike As Debt Balloons to R488-Billion

3 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

With rotational power outages to stay until at least March 2022, Eskom on Wednesday told MPs electricity tariffs must increase -- and how its bailout billions are used to pay off the power utility's debt that has grown to R488-billion.

Rolling power outages hit Eskom's briefing of the Standing Committee on Appropriation on Wednesday.

"A lot of members are struggling to connect because of load shedding... It is affecting oversight," said committee chairperson Sifiso Buthelezi before the question session.

Yet, no MP asked about the rolling power outages -- these cost billions to South Africa's flailing economy pushed deeper into recession by the Covid-19 hard lockdown -- even after Eskom said outages would definitely continue until December 2020, resume in January 2021, definitely to March, and kick in again from June 2021.

Central to this is a persistent 11,000 megawatt (MW) supply shortfall, over and above planned power plant maintenance shutdowns.

Schedule Stage 3 power outages "will be required every month until March 2022", according to Eskom's briefing document for MPs, if the shortfall hits 13,000MW.

"It is important to recognise that due to the current unreliability and unpredictability of the system, the risk for load shedding remains. This will...

