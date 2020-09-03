South Africa: Despite Its Claims of Containing a Massive Security Breach, Experian Info Surfaces On Internet

3 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tim Cohen

Data broker Experian has confirmed that - notwithstanding early claims that the security breach at the SA operation, which affected 24-million South Africans, had been contained - the information has in fact leaked out on to the internet, which in effect massively amps up the consequences of the breach.

Data broker Experian on Wednesday confirmed the worst fears and widespread suspicions of the data security industry: despite its early claims last month that the data breach had not extended beyond the original culprit, in fact, it's now out there on the internet.

Although the leaked information is in itself not particularly private or sensitive, the consequences of the breach are now exponentially more severe, because once the information reaches the internet, its potential use by bad actors is much more likely and the ways it can be put to use are much wider.

The South African office of Experian, an Irish-domiciled multinational consumer credit reporting company, said in a statement that it "continues to investigate the isolated incident in South Africa involving a fraudulent data inquiry".

"As a part of this investigation, we have identified files that we believe contain Experian data relating to the incident on the internet. We...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick.

