Southern Africa: South Africa Ready to Help Mozambique Fight Islamist Insurgency

'If it's more intelligence support, if it's the SA Navy patrolling the coast, if it is assistance from our Defence Force, we as South Africa stand ready,' - Naledi Pandor told Parliament.

South Africa stands ready to help Mozambique counter the growing Islamist insurgency in the north of the country once it has heard from Maputo about what help it needs.

International Relations and Co-operation Minister Naledi Pandor told Parliament on Wednesday that the Southern African Development Community (SADC) had asked Mozambique for a roadmap on its requirements from the region as long ago as May.

She said once Mozambique had submitted the roadmap South Africa and other SADC members could decide how they could help.

"If it's more intelligence support, if it's the SA Navy patrolling the coast, if it is assistance from our Defence Force, we as South Africa stand ready," Pandor told Parliament's Portfolio Committee on International Relations in a virtual meeting.

"But we must have that indication from the government of Mozambique," she said, adding that it would not be right, as one MP suggested, for South Africa to send a fact-finding mission to the Cabo Delgado province where the insurgency was happening, as it was...