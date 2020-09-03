Southern Africa: South Africa Ready to Help Mozambique Fight Islamist Insurgency

GCIS/Flickr
Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Dr Naledi Pandor. on August 11, 2019.
3 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius

'If it's more intelligence support, if it's the SA Navy patrolling the coast, if it is assistance from our Defence Force, we as South Africa stand ready,' - Naledi Pandor told Parliament.

South Africa stands ready to help Mozambique counter the growing Islamist insurgency in the north of the country once it has heard from Maputo about what help it needs.

International Relations and Co-operation Minister Naledi Pandor told Parliament on Wednesday that the Southern African Development Community (SADC) had asked Mozambique for a roadmap on its requirements from the region as long ago as May.

She said once Mozambique had submitted the roadmap South Africa and other SADC members could decide how they could help.

"If it's more intelligence support, if it's the SA Navy patrolling the coast, if it is assistance from our Defence Force, we as South Africa stand ready," Pandor told Parliament's Portfolio Committee on International Relations in a virtual meeting.

"But we must have that indication from the government of Mozambique," she said, adding that it would not be right, as one MP suggested, for South Africa to send a fact-finding mission to the Cabo Delgado province where the insurgency was happening, as it was...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Germany's Colonial Past in Africa Catches Up With It
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Guinean Opposition Vows Protests As President Goes for Third Term

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.