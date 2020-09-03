South Africa: Chiefs and Sundowns Win to Set Up Cracking Season Finale

3 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

With just one more round of football action left, the final games of the Absa Premier League are poised to serve up action and drama on Saturday.

The battle for the title is set to go down to the wire after log leaders Kaizer Chiefs and second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns both won their penultimate games of the season on Wednesday.

The title contenders each sit on 56 points. Chiefs (+21) still boast a slightly superior goal difference over Sundowns (+18) heading into the final one hundred metres of this marathon season.

On Wednesday night, following a sluggish start against basement-dwellers Polokwane City, Sundowns earned a comfortable 3-0 win. It has ensured that the outcome of the title will come down to the final minutes of a campaign that has lasted nearly a year, thanks to Covid-19 delays.

Sundowns finally broke the deadlock through fullback Anele Ngcongca, who netted his first goal for the club since joining in the 2016/17 season. Themba Zwane and Keletso Makgalwa put gloss on the score but, more importantly, trimmed the goal difference between themselves and Chiefs to just the three goals.

"I think we did well as a team. We managed to get...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

