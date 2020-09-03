Kenya: No Olunga, No Problem as Kashiwa Reysol Cruise in Japan

Michael Olunga's Kashiwa Reysol is through to the semi-finals of the 2020 J-League YBC Levain Cup after whipping fancied Cerezo Osaka 3-0 on Wednesday.

Kenyan international striker Olunga was not included in the match day squad. His absence was however not felt as Kashiwa - seventh in the top flight league - inflicted harm to second-on-the-table Cerezo with goals from midfielder Ataru Esaka (two) and forward Hiroto Goya.

Olunga's replacement Goya opened the scoring with a fine finish with his left foot in the 40th minute after his team-mate intercepted a pass before Esaka fed him a brilliant pass on the edge of the box.

Esaka completed the rout after two Cerezo costly mistakes in the last seven minutes. It was a sweet revenge for Kashiwa as Nelsinho's men had been floored 3-1 in the J1 League just two weeks ago.

Olunga rested

Brazil coach Nelsinho has not used Olunga in the last three matches in the cup competition.

Nelsinho has preferred to rest the 26-year-old in cup competitions and unleash him in league matches where the Kenyan tops the scoring charts with 14 goals from 13 matches.

He is five goals ahead of Brazilian Leonardo, who turns out for Urawa Red Diamonds, in the race for the golden boot.

Olunga, who is nicknamed Engineer by Kenyan fans, has netted 47 goals in 57 matches for Kashiwa in all competitions since his arrival on August 10, 2018.

Olunga scored 27 goals and made nine assists in the second-tier league (J2 League) in 2019 as Kashiwa topped the table to qualify for the big-league. His side will face 16th-ranked Shimizu in its next fixture in J1 League on September 5.

In other Levain Cup quarter-final matches held on Wednesday, Yokohama Marinos saw off Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo 5-4 on post-match penalties after drawing 1-1 in normal time, Andreas Iniesta's Vissel Kobe was embarrassed 6-0 by Kawasaki Frontale as FC Tokyo hit Nagoya Grampus 3-0.