Kenya: No Olunga, No Problem as Kashiwa Reysol Cruise in Japan

2 September 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Geoffrey Anene

Michael Olunga's Kashiwa Reysol is through to the semi-finals of the 2020 J-League YBC Levain Cup after whipping fancied Cerezo Osaka 3-0 on Wednesday.

Kenyan international striker Olunga was not included in the match day squad. His absence was however not felt as Kashiwa - seventh in the top flight league - inflicted harm to second-on-the-table Cerezo with goals from midfielder Ataru Esaka (two) and forward Hiroto Goya.

Olunga's replacement Goya opened the scoring with a fine finish with his left foot in the 40th minute after his team-mate intercepted a pass before Esaka fed him a brilliant pass on the edge of the box.

Esaka completed the rout after two Cerezo costly mistakes in the last seven minutes. It was a sweet revenge for Kashiwa as Nelsinho's men had been floored 3-1 in the J1 League just two weeks ago.

Olunga rested

Brazil coach Nelsinho has not used Olunga in the last three matches in the cup competition.

Nelsinho has preferred to rest the 26-year-old in cup competitions and unleash him in league matches where the Kenyan tops the scoring charts with 14 goals from 13 matches.

He is five goals ahead of Brazilian Leonardo, who turns out for Urawa Red Diamonds, in the race for the golden boot.

Olunga, who is nicknamed Engineer by Kenyan fans, has netted 47 goals in 57 matches for Kashiwa in all competitions since his arrival on August 10, 2018.

Olunga scored 27 goals and made nine assists in the second-tier league (J2 League) in 2019 as Kashiwa topped the table to qualify for the big-league. His side will face 16th-ranked Shimizu in its next fixture in J1 League on September 5.

In other Levain Cup quarter-final matches held on Wednesday, Yokohama Marinos saw off Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo 5-4 on post-match penalties after drawing 1-1 in normal time, Andreas Iniesta's Vissel Kobe was embarrassed 6-0 by Kawasaki Frontale as FC Tokyo hit Nagoya Grampus 3-0.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Germany's Colonial Past in Africa Catches Up With It
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Guinean Opposition Vows Protests As President Goes for Third Term

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.