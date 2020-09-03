Nigeria: Govt Attributes Delays in 2020 Scholarship Awards to Covid-19

3 September 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Kuni Tyessi

Abuja — The federal government has revealed that COVID-19 pandemic is responsible for the delay in the award of overseas scholarship to candidates under the 2020 Bilateral Education Agreement (BEA).

The Federal Ministry of Education made this known in Abuja yesterday while reacting to a purported list of scholarship awardees circulating on social media platforms.

A statement signed by the Ministry's Director of Press, Mr. Ben Goong, dismissed the list as fake, saying it did not emanate from the government.

Goong assured the candidates that the list of successful applicants would be uploaded on the Ministry's website and described the fake list being paraded on social media under the title "Justice To One, Is Justice To All" as mere mischief.

The statement reads: "The attention of the Federal Ministry of Education has been drawn to a fake list circulating on social media platforms under the above caption and to the effect that the Federal Ministry of Education has approved scholarship awards to the listed candidates under the 2020 Bilateral Education Agreement (BEA).

"The ministry wishes to state that the list which has been extracted and manipulated from applications received by the ministry only for awards obtainable for Russia, did not emanate from the ministry and is purely the handiwork of mischief makers.

Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved.

