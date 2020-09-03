Nigeria: Lagos NURTW Boss Asks Drivers to Fumigate Vehicles

3 September 2020
This Day (Lagos)

The Lagos State Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, has asked drivers to fumigate their vehicles daily as part of measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Akinsanya also urged transport workers to maintain social distancing in vehicles and place hand washing facilities in motor parks.

A statement issued yesterday said the union leader spoke at a workshop for workers and stakeholders in the transport sector.

The training, organised by the Lagos State Safety Commission, was titled, 'Hygienic management after the ease of COVID-19 lockdown'.

Akinsanya was said to have appealed to the participants to complement the efforts of the state government by obeying safety measures.

"I want to let all of us here at this event know that the pandemic is real. Our life has no duplicate, please let us protect our lives," he added.

The training, which took place at the Ojota New Garage, Ikotun and Oshodi motor parks, also featured safety talks from officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps, and distribution of safety kits.

Read the original article on This Day.

