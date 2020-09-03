Somalia: Puntland and Jubaland Leaders Meet With International Partners in Mogadishu

Puntland and Jubaland presidents have on Tuesday held joint talks with representatives from the international community including U.N and U.S ahead of crucial talks with President Farmajo.

The two leaders held a closed-door meeting with immediately after they landed at the airport in the heavily protected Halane base.

"Together with the President of Jubbaland had a meeting with representatives of the international partners including; UN, US, EU, Sweden, UK, Italy, IGAD, & AU, in Mogadishu. Main discussion point was the current situation in Somalia, particularly the election for 2020/2021.

Madobe and Deni later hosted by president Farmajo for dinner at the villa Somalia.

President Farmajo and the two regional state leaders are expected to hold talks to reach consensus over electoral models.