Sudan: Government Forces Shoot Port Sudan Resident Dead

Port Sudan / Kassala — A man was killed and 17 others were wounded in clashes between government forces and residents of Filib district in Port Sudan, capital of Red Sea state, yesterday evening. In Kassala, a number of eastern Sudanese communities has agreed to sign a cessation of hostilities accord.

The Resistance Committee of Filib said in a statement on Tuesday that a joint force of army troops and paramilitaries of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) searched the district for weapons on Sunday and Monday. The RSF paramilitaries arrived in Port Sudan on August 13.

They beat up and detained people, accusing them of violating the curfew. When people attempted to stop them taking the detainees with them, the troops shot at them.

A resident of the neighbourhood told Radio Dabanga that one protestor was fatally hit in the chest. "At least 17 civilians were wounded, and eight members of the military forces as well."

The Filib Resistance Committee condemned the violence and holds the Red Sea state government and security committee "fully responsible for the martyr killed and the wounded".

After violent clashes between eastern Sudanese tribes in Kassala at the end of August, native administration leaders have offered to support reconciliation efforts.

The Nazir* of the Shukriya tribe in Kassala and El Gedaref, Ahmed Abusin, announced that several eastern Sudanese communities have agreed on the cessation of hostilities and preserving the rule of law. They will soon sign the agreement.

At a press conference on Tuesday he said that the reconciliation efforts by Shukriya leaders led to this agreement, that seeks "to preserve the security and safety of all ethnic components of eastern Sudan".

Kassala

The day before, a delegation of the Sudanese National Initiative for Peaceful Coexistence arrived in Kassala, and immediately engaged in intensive meetings with community and civil society leaders in the state.

The delegation includes Native Administration leaders and community elders (ajaweed) from other parts of Sudan, including Sultan of Dar Masaleet in West Darfur. A human rights team and poets are also part of the delegation.

That same day that the delegation arrived, youth in Kassala started a clean-up campaign at the town's market, especially that parts that were plundered and torched last week.

* A nazir is a state-appointed administrative chief of a tribe, according to the native administration system in Sudan.

