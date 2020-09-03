Sudan: South Darfur Ffc to Cooperate With New Governor

2 September 2020
Nyala / ED Daein — The Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) in South Darfur have officially agreed to work together with the newly appointed governor Mousa Mahdi to restore security and improve basic services in the state. Pastoralists in East Darfur demand better services as well.

The two parties signed a Charter of Cooperation yesterday, in the presence of a delegation from FFC Central Council. Shamseldin Mohamed, leading member of the FFC in South Darfur said at a press conference after the signing that the situation in the state "requires unity".

The FFC will cooperate with the South Darfur government "to implement the demands of the revolution," remove the remnants of the ousted regime of Omar Al Bashir, combat ethnic discrimination, reform the civil service, and train youth and members of the Resistance Committees active in the neighbourhoods and villages to effectively support the authorities.

A representative of the South Darfur Resistance Committees Coordination confirmed that the role of the Resistance Committees is supervisory and not executive. He further pointed to the deterioration of the living conditions in the state. He reported that the Resistance Committees have prepared a matrix for the state administration regarding improvements of the security, administration, economy, services, and other issues.

Governor Mousa Mahdi declared his full commitment to the agreement. He said he will govern South Darfur "with an open mind and heart".

East Darfur

In Ed Daein, capital of East Darfur, the High Nomads and Shepherds Coordination organised a protest vigil in front of the government offices.

They demand preservation of the rights of both nomads and herders on the one side, and farmers on the other. They seek to agree on ways to prevent tribal friction, and achieve development and stability.

The nomads submitted a memorandum to the governor of East Darfur, Mohamed Aliyu. They stressed the need to develop alternative policies, legislation, and mechanisms that meet the needs of pastoralists and nomads concerning the right to use pastures, an expansion of the number of water points for cattle, easier procedures for nomads to obtain identity papers, and improved provision of veterinary services.

Governor Aliyu responded by saying that he will certainly react to their demands, given that the pastoralists are "important members of the productive social strata".

