Kenya: Family Finalises Prepsa as Kevin Oliech's Burial Date Is Set

2 September 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

The late Kevin Oliech will be laid to rest on Saturday at the family's rural home in Seme, Kisumu on Saturday.

A source close to the family confirmed the development to Nation Sport.

"The body arrives in the country today (Thursday) evening accompanied by friends and family. They will then proceed to Kisumu on Friday with the burial set for Saturday," the source revealed.

Oliech passed on in Germany on August 16 after a long battle with cancer.

His brother, Ken Oliech, started an online fundraiser via popular fundraising website GoFundMe with a target of USD10,000 (approximately Sh1 million) to help repatriate the body of the deceased back home for burial. By the time of going to press around Sh245,000 had been raised.

Footballers from Dagoretti, where Oliech grew up, have been playing friendly matches to celebrate his life.

"He was a good man and the Oliech family has played a big role in putting Dagoretti football in the Kenyan map. We empathiSe with the family and we shall also travel for the burial," former KCB Football Club assistant coach Elvis Ayany told Nation Sport.

Kevin Oliech, a former Thika United and Mathare United striker, had been living in Germany and was diagnosed with cancer several years ago. He is the younger of former Kenyan Internationals Dennis Oliech and Andrew Oyombe.

Their mother, Mary Auma, also passed on two years ago after a long battle with cancer.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Guinean Opposition Vows Protests As President Goes for Third Term
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.