Kenya: Family Finalises Prepsa as Kevin Oliech's Burial Date Is Set

The late Kevin Oliech will be laid to rest on Saturday at the family's rural home in Seme, Kisumu on Saturday.

A source close to the family confirmed the development to Nation Sport.

"The body arrives in the country today (Thursday) evening accompanied by friends and family. They will then proceed to Kisumu on Friday with the burial set for Saturday," the source revealed.

Oliech passed on in Germany on August 16 after a long battle with cancer.

His brother, Ken Oliech, started an online fundraiser via popular fundraising website GoFundMe with a target of USD10,000 (approximately Sh1 million) to help repatriate the body of the deceased back home for burial. By the time of going to press around Sh245,000 had been raised.

Footballers from Dagoretti, where Oliech grew up, have been playing friendly matches to celebrate his life.

"He was a good man and the Oliech family has played a big role in putting Dagoretti football in the Kenyan map. We empathiSe with the family and we shall also travel for the burial," former KCB Football Club assistant coach Elvis Ayany told Nation Sport.

Kevin Oliech, a former Thika United and Mathare United striker, had been living in Germany and was diagnosed with cancer several years ago. He is the younger of former Kenyan Internationals Dennis Oliech and Andrew Oyombe.

Their mother, Mary Auma, also passed on two years ago after a long battle with cancer.