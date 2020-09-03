Sudan: UN Congratulates Sudanese People On Historic Achievement

New York — United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has welcomed initialing in Juba of a peace agreement between the Government of Sudan and the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) and Sudan Liberation Army led by Minni Minawi.

A statement issued by the office of the UN Secretary General said the Secretary-General congratulates the people of the Sudan for this historic achievement and commends the parties to the negotiations for their political will and determination in working toward the common objective of peace.

The Secretary-General also thanked the Government of South Sudan and President Salva Kiir for their important role in facilitating the talks.

The Secretary-General called on the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North-Abdelaziz Al-Hilu and the Sudan Liberation Movement-Abdul Wahid Al-Nur to join the peace process.

The statement said the Secretary-General is fully committed to supporting the implementation of this agreement, which marks the start of a new era for the people of the Sudan and for people living in Darfur and the Two Areas, in particular.

The statement said the United Nations, through UNITAMS and UNAMID, and in partnership with the African Union, would offer support, as requested by the parties and within its capacity and mandate, to the implementation of this and future peace agreements during the transition period.

The United Nations would also support Sudanese stakeholders in longer-term peacebuilding efforts aimed at achieving accountability and consolidating peace and security gains.