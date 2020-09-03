Sudan: UN Congratulates Sudanese People On Historic Achievement

2 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

New York — United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has welcomed initialing in Juba of a peace agreement between the Government of Sudan and the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) and Sudan Liberation Army led by Minni Minawi.

A statement issued by the office of the UN Secretary General said the Secretary-General congratulates the people of the Sudan for this historic achievement and commends the parties to the negotiations for their political will and determination in working toward the common objective of peace.

The Secretary-General also thanked the Government of South Sudan and President Salva Kiir for their important role in facilitating the talks.

The Secretary-General called on the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North-Abdelaziz Al-Hilu and the Sudan Liberation Movement-Abdul Wahid Al-Nur to join the peace process.

The statement said the Secretary-General is fully committed to supporting the implementation of this agreement, which marks the start of a new era for the people of the Sudan and for people living in Darfur and the Two Areas, in particular.

The statement said the United Nations, through UNITAMS and UNAMID, and in partnership with the African Union, would offer support, as requested by the parties and within its capacity and mandate, to the implementation of this and future peace agreements during the transition period.

The United Nations would also support Sudanese stakeholders in longer-term peacebuilding efforts aimed at achieving accountability and consolidating peace and security gains.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Germany's Colonial Past in Africa Catches Up With It
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Guinean Opposition Vows Protests As President Goes for Third Term

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.