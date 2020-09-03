Sudan: Democratic Unionist Party - Origin Welcomes Peace Agreement

2 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Democratic Unionist Party- Origin has welcomed the peace agreement that was signed between the Transitional Government of the Sudan and the Sudanese Revolutionary Front in Juba, capital of South Sudan, on Monday.

The party said in a statement a copy of which was obtained by SUNA that "this agreement is an important step on the path of building stable Sudanese state that is based on the principles of freedom, peace and justice, the state of welfare and social peace that the people have been seeking since Independence."

The party praised the security arrangements agreed upon to build a unified national army.

The statement expressed thanks to South Sudan President Salva Kiir Mayardit and his government for hosting the Sudanese peace talks till reaching this agreement.

