Sudan: U.S. Assistant Secretary of State - Juba Peace Agreement Important First Step in Rebuilding Hope

2 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Tibor Nagy has expressed pleasure over initialing by the Sudanese transitional government, the Revolutionary Front and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North of peace agreement. between them in Juba, capital of the Republic of South Sudan, last Monday.

Ambassador Tibor Nagy said in a tweet over his Twitter Account "pleased to see Sudan's civilian-led transitional government initial a peace agreement with several opposition groups."

He added that "this is an important first step in rebuilding hope and stability for Darfur and other conflict-affected communities in Sudan."

