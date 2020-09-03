Nigeria Covid-19 Cases Rise By 216 to 54,463

Nigeria has recorded 216 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 54,463 the number of confirmed cases in the country.

Announcing this yesterday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Plateau recorded 59 new cases; Rivers, 27; Abia, 22; Lagos, 20; Oyo, 18; Enugu, 17; Kaduna and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) 11 each; Ogun, 10; Ebonyi, Osun, and Ekiti, four respectively; Delta and Edo three apiece; Akwa Ibom, two; while Bauchi recorded one case.

It said "So far, Nigeria has recorded 54,463 cases of COVID-19. 42,439 persons have been discharged, while

1,027 have died."