Zimbabwe: Chirumanzu Clan Agrees On Acting Chief

The Chirumhanzu dynasty has resolved to back the appointment of Mr Fidelis Mudzengi, son of the last chief, as acting Chief Chirumhanzu as part of a thrust to restore the chieftainship's decorum while the process of appointing the new substantive chief, who cannot be Mr Mudzengi under local custom, continues.

Eleven houses which are direct descendants of Mhepo's two sons Simba and Nherera are eligible to provide a chief on a rotational basis.

The family recently dragged Fidelis Mudzengi and the Midlands Provincial Chiefs Assembly to court opposing Mr Mudzengi's appointment as acting chief following the death of his father, Gerald Mudzengi, in February 2019 .

The dynasty applied for an interdict at the Masvingo High Court to stop Mudzengi arguing that he was imposed by Chirumhanzu district development coordinator, Mr Vafios Hlavati.

High Court Judge Justice Neville Wamambo threw out the application with costs, ruling that determination of chieftainship disputes was outside the jurisdictional purview of the courts.

In the wake of that High Court snub, the dynasty resolved to smoke a peace pipe with Mr Mudzengi who was nominated acting chief.

Yesterday, the dynasty, led by its secretary, Mr Aaron Rwodzi met Mr Hlavati in Mvuma where they agreed to support Mr Mudzengi.

Mr Rwodzi confirmed the development.

"We have decided to unify the Chirumhanzu chieftainship by making sure all the 11 houses that are in the succession work together for the good of Chirumhanzu. Our great ancestor was Mhepo who bore two sons Simba and Nherera from where the 11 houses in the succession line originate," he said.

"We want to unify the people of Chirumhanzu and focus on development by supporting the current acting chief (Mr Mudzengi). One of the two families (Nherera) feels shortchanged because it has had limited opportunities to assume the chieftainship compared to the Simba house."

He lamented that Chirumhanzu chieftainship had been tainted by in-house squabbles.

"We want to restore the decorum of our chieftainship and now we are fully behind Mr Mudzengi who has been appointed acting chief. We hope Mr Hlavati will help us speedily achieve the reunification of families in the Chirumhanzu chieftainship," said Mr Rwodzi.

Mr Hlavati praised the dynasty for realising the folly of incessant divisions and infighting.

"We have always said that everything that we did was by the book from the time Mr Mudzengi was selected acting chief. He is not going to be substantive chief, but will act in that position until a substantive chief is chosen by the people of Chirumhanzu," he said.

Mr Hlavati said Mr Mudzengi's papers recommending his appointment as acting Chief Chirumhanzu had been forwarded to the President.

Last week,Justice Wamambo said only the President, in consultation with the National Chiefs' Council and the Provincial Chiefs' Assembly, could make a final decision on chieftainship disputes.

The Chirumhanzu chieftainship dynasty wanted Mudzengi's installation stayed arguing he was imposed on them.

Mr Mudzengi was chosen to become acting Chief Chirumhanzu on August 14 this year despite some members of the dynasty wanting Mr Julius Chimbi Chigegwe, who they regard as the legitimate heir.