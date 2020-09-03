Zimbabwe: Another Sponsorship Package for Northern Region League

ZIFA Northern Region Division One League coaches will have something to fight for other than a ticket into the Premiership after a local company unveiled a sponsorship package yesterday.

The deal will see outstanding coaches receive monthly and annual awards.

The league has entered into a three-year partnership with Anzaequip Earthmovers, with the company pouring over US$5 000 for the coaches.

The deal was signed at a local hotel in Harare yesterday.

It comes barely two months after the league gave a vehicle to their 2019 Soccer Star of the Year, Kelvin Chibunyu of Cranborne Bullets, availed by their principal sponsors, Ruyamuro Holdings.

Reigning Coach of the Year, Nesbert "Yabo" Saruchera, also drove away in a vehicle sponsored by a benefactor, which the league is yet to name.

Northern Region Division One League chairman, Martin Kweza, who has been working tirelessly to transform the entity, said they were happy to secure a deal at a time when football has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. "It is good to gather here and sign an agreement with our sponsor, Anzaequip Earthmovers, at a time when football is at a standstill because of the Covid-19 pandemic," he said.

"What makes this occasion unique is the belief, and trust, in our brand and the professional work ethics by our esteemed partners.

"The commitment to partner us, at a time when there are no football activities, is unprecedented and gives a seal of approval to our brand."

Anzaequip operations director, Brighton Bakacheza Fakamari, said they saw it fit to sponsor the Northern Region because of the league's vision.

"We are happy to be entering into this marriage. The Northern Region League is a key football league, in the country," he said.

"The clubs have very decent community support and are sponsored, and supported by very vibrant and huge entities within the mining sector.

"Some are Government run.

"We believe by partnering them, our organisation will benefit immensely as we get to interact with the business, and football communities, in the region.

"This partnership will surely improve our visibility, network and business synergies. Our marketing strategy is to use football to grow our market share in a win-win situation."

Fakamari said it was high time coaches got due recognition.

"We believe a coach is an important figure in the world's most beautiful game as he plays a crucial role in identifying, developing and managing talent," he said.

"It is not an easy career and it can be very stressful at times.

"I can only imagine sitting on the bench, during a crucial game, and your team needs to win the league, Cup or survive relegation.

"And, then, if the team wins, it's the players, not the coach (who get praise), but if the team loses, it's the coach, not the players.

"Let me assure you that we are not fly-by-night sponsors. We are here to stay and to grow together."