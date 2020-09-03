Zimbabwe: Pakistan Give Chevrons Deadline

ZIMBABWE has been given until October 20, to arrive in Pakistan for their scheduled tour of the Asian nation, for the limited overs cricket series.

The series is part of the ICC Super League.

Pakistan have confirmed they will host Zimbabwe between November and December for three ODIs and three T20s.

Zimbabwe Cricket, who have been forced to cancel most of their fixtures this year due to the coronavirus outbreak, have since applied to the Government to get the greenlight to travel to Pakistan.

Pakistan Cricket Board chief executive, Wasim Khan, is confident the tour will go ahead.

The Asians have given the visitors an October 20 deadline, for the touring Zimbabwean players and support staff, to arrive in Pakistan.

This is because they will have to go into quarantine, for some days, before taking to the field.

"We are hoping for Zimbabwe to come and play in Pakistan," said Khan.

"They're scheduled to play with us in November but they'll come by October 20 to complete their quarantine before the cricket series."

Pakistan has been a subject of security concerns, in the recent past.

But, it appears, those issues have now been resolved.

They have had a home series against Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, and the PSL 2020.

Zimbabwe were the first country to visit Pakistan, after almost six years, in 2015.

Since then, the two sides have met twice in Zimbabwe.

After playing white-ball cricket here in 2015, Pakistan also toured in 2018.

If the proposed tour goes ahead, Zimbabwe will play three ODIs, and as many T20Is, in Pakistan this year.